Senate: I won’t call any witness, but l’ll tender documents – INEC tells Tribunal

Senate: I won’t call any witness, but l’ll tender documents – INEC tells Tribunal

Saturday, July 6, 2019 3:14 pm


Justice

INEC has told the Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Jos that it does not intend to call any witness in its defence but has only relevant documents to tender before it.
The commission made the declaration on Saturday when it opened its defence on Paradang’s petition against Mr Hezekiah Dimka’s victory in the March 9 National Assembly election.
Paradang, a former Immigration boss, who on Friday closed his prosecution case against Dimka’s victory, had called 13 witnesses and tendered 109 documents aside attachments to the tribunal.
But INEC, through its lead counsel, Mr Bibowu Nabena, categorically told the Tribunal that it would not call any witness but had documents it intended to tender before the Tribunal  on July 8.
“My Lord, we have reviewed our case, and the 1st respondent (INEC), doesn’t intend to call any witness. However, we seek the indulgence of the Tribunal for an adjournment to enable us tender some CTC documents from the bar on Monday, July 8,” Nabena declared.
Also speaking, Mr Jacob Usman, Counsel to the 2nd respondent (Dinka), said, “ Nabena had informed them of his position in this matter, and we applied for a subpoena to be served on a witness, but it (subpoena) couldn’t be obtained on time for us to take him (witness) today.”
“We hope that by Monday it would be done and we shall put the witness to testify and after that we shall close our case,” Usman explained.
Responding, Mr Sunday Oyawole, lead Counsel to Paradang, said, “ My Lord, we are not objecting to the application, but if l knew about this development, l wouldn’t have come out today.”
Mr Pius Akubo (SAN), APC lead counsel, also said he wasn’t objecting to the application for an adjournment and described it as “an opportunity for us the defendants to go and tidy our defence and come back before your Lordship on Monday.”
The tribunal, in its ruling, said, “ we are appealing and soliciting for your cooperation to allow us do this job successfully.”
“We crave your indulgence to do the needful on Monday, when we shall,  by God’s grace, reconvene.
“This matter is hereby adjourned to Monday July 8 for continuation of hearing,” the tribunal declared.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    28 mins ago

    Yahoo-yahoo: 17 suspects jailed in Benin
    104- year-old World War ll Veteran of the Nigerian Army, Adamo Aduku (NAN) 1 hour ago

    World War ll veteran urges FG to pay his pension
    FRSC officials on duty 2 hours ago

    FRSC warns newly recruited marshals against extortion, bribery
    2 hours ago

    Nigeria’s Air Peace receives rousing reception at Dubai Airport
    2 hours ago

    Four escape death as tanker overturns on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway
    2 hours ago

    U.S.-based Nigerian boxer `feared by opponents’ cries out for sponsorship
    3 hours ago

    SEC approves Airtel Africa’s secondary listing on NSE
    3 hours ago

    Celebration: Police warn members of Aiye, Eiye confraternities

    These Might Interest You...