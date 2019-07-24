Senate screens 10 ministerial nominees

Wednesday, July 24, 2019 7:46 pm


Akpabio during his screening at the Senate

The Senate on Wednesday screened 10 ministerial nominees out of the 43 sent by President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday.

Among the 10 were three former senators and a serving member of the House of Representatives.

Those screened included Sen. George Akume (Benue), Sen. Godswill Akpabio (Akwa Ibom), Sen. Olurunimbe Mamora (Lagos), and Rep. Emeka Nwajuiba (Imo).

Also screened were Uchechukwu Ogah (Abia), Mrs. Sharon Ikeazor (Anambra), Adamu Adamu (Bauchi), Dr Ogbonaya Onu (Ebonyi), Olamilekan Adegbite (Ogun), and Rotimi Amaechi (Rivers).

President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan, who presided over the exercise, described the performance of all the nominees who appeared before the Senate as “impressive”.

He also announced that the exercise would continue on Thursday and listed those to be screened to include Sen. Tayo Alasoadura (Ondo), Mustapha Shehuri (Borno), Retired Maj. Gen. Bashir Magashi (Kano), Niyi Adebayo (Ekiti) and Timipre Slyva (Bayelsa).

Also to be screened on Thursday are Mrs. Ramatu Tijjani (Kogi), Mohammed Abdullahi (Nasarawa), and Sunday Dare (Oyo).

