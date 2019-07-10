Senate to investigate Shiite’s invasion of NASS, Edo Assembly crisis

Senate to investigate Shiite’s invasion of NASS, Edo Assembly crisis

Wednesday, July 10, 2019 10:09 pm


Ahmed Lawan, Senate President

The Senate has said it would investigate Tuesday’s invasion of the National Assembly complex by members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, Shiite.

Senate spokesman, Sen. Dayo Adeyeye (APC-Ekiti) disclosed this on Wednesday while briefing Senate correspondents.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that followers of El-Zakzakky Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), while trying to force their way into the assembly complex on Tuesday shot two policemen and wounded several others.

Adeyeye, however said, “the Inspector-General of Police has ordered speedy and diligent investigations into this unfortunate and unwarranted desecration of the Federal Legislative House.

“The Senate hereby urges all law enforcement agencies to rise up to their bidding and urgently fish out the perpetrators of this dastardly act with the law taking its full course.

“It is drummed into the ears of perpetrators of this heinous act that the National Assembly is a place of serenity and sacred legislative and deliberative institution which should be respected and allowed to concentrate on her mandate of legislation for good governance, security and peaceful co-existence of Nigerians.”

Adeyeye disclosed that the protesters had never made any official complaint to the Senate about their grievances.

He also said it was better for the group to send a delegation to interface with the lawmakers rather than taking laws into its own hand.

He, however, called for more security to be beefed up within and around the premises of the National Assembly complex, assuring that the leadership of the 9th Assembly was already doing that.

Meanwhile, the Senate has also waded into the ongoing political crisis in Edo State House of Assembly.

This followed a point of order raised by Sen. Opeyemi Bamidele (APC- Ekiti), calling on the Senate to save democracy in the South/South state.

“I am concerned like every other Nigerian over what is currently happening in Edo State House of Assembly.

“I wish to call on you, honourable colleagues to allow this senate to use its constitutional powers to prevent breakdown of law and order in Edo State.

“I want this senate to set up an adhoc committee to investigate and look into the issues and save our democracy,” he said.

There have been political crises in the Edo State House of Assembly over the emergency the Speaker.

The House of Representatives had on Tuesday waded into the crisis through a motion.

President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan, however, constituted a 6-man committee headed by Sen. Sabi Abdullahi (APC- Niger) to investigate the matter in conjunction with the House of Representatives.

Lawan said the committee has a period of one week to report back on its assignment to the Senate.

