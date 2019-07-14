Senegal beat Tunisia to book AFCON final ticket

Sunday, July 14, 2019 8:17 pm
Senegalese players rejoice at the end of the match
News Flash: Senegal’s Teranga Lions beat Tunisia’s Carthage Eagles 1-0 after 120 minutes of play to advance to the final match of 2019 AFCON in Egypt
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Pa Fasoranti’s daughter: Activist cautions against reprisal attacks
Djokovic beats Federer in Wimbledon epic to win fifth title
Leaders of bandits, vigilantes agree to drop arms before Speaker Gbajabiamila
Oyo PDP alleges planned campaign of calumny against Makinde
Eight ‘mint Naira’ vendors arrested in Lagos
Obaigbena’s 60th Birthday: Nigerians Honour Him At Thanksgiving Service
NIPOST workers say will commence warning strike on Wednesday
Tinubu condoles with Pa Fasoranti over killing of daughter
Leave a Reply