Septuagenarian in court for forgery



A 74-year-old man, Adejare Agboola, was on Wednesday arraigned in an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court over alleged forgery.

Agboola of no fixed address is standing trial on a charge of forgery.

The Prosecutor, Insp Johnson Okunade, told the court that the defendant and others at large committed the offence on Nov. 14, 2018 in Ado-Ekiti.

He said that the defendant claimed to be member of the Disaster Rescue Support Agency.

Okunade said the defendant forged a document which he claimed to have originated from the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and presented it to the Ekiti State Government.

The prosecutor said the document was to generate funds for the agency, knowing well that the document was fake.

He alleged that the defendant forged the document on May 16, 2017 in Ado-Ekiti.

The offence, he said, contravened Section 465 and was punishable under Section 467 of the Criminal Code Cap C77 Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

The prosecutor pleaded for an adjournment to enable him to study the case file and present his witnesses.

Agboola, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Adesoji Adegboye, granted bail to the defendant in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

He adjourned the case till Aug. 30 for hearing. (NAN)