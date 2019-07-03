Sex toy Store attack: IGP orders comprehensive probe of Senator Elisha

Wednesday, July 3, 2019 8:25 pm


 

The Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has ordered a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding the alleged assault on a female Nigerian by Senator Abbo Elisha.

The IGP, in a statement signed by the Force Public Relations Officer (Force Headquarters, Abuja) DCP Frank Mba, directed the Commissioner of Police in charge of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command, CP Bala Ciroma, to provide a personal and round-the-clock supervision of every facet of the investigation.

He also ordered a forensic analysis of the video currently in circulation as well as the actions/inactions of the policeman seen in the video footage.

The IGP, while assuring citizens of utmost professionalism by the Police in the handling of the matter, promised that the Force will ensure that justice is manifestly done in this case irrespective of whose ox is gored.

Adamu who thanked Nigerians for their massive show of empathy and concern for the rights of their fellow citizen, urged continuous citizens’ engagement in the tackling of the wider challenges of security in our country.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police in charge of FCT, CP Bala Ciroma has already established contact with the victim of the assault and has commenced investigation in earnest into the case.

 

