Shariah: Zamfara govt. to establish ‘Mufti Council’

Friday, July 12, 2019 6:13 pm


Zamfara Governor Bello Matawalle

A Mufti Council that will facilitate and strengthen orderly implementation of the Shariah Legal System is to be established in Zamfara.

This is contained in a press statement signed by Alhaji Yusuf Idris, Director-General, Press Affairs to the state governor, and made available to newsmen in Gusau on Friday.

It said: “the state governor, Alhaji Bello Matawalle has announced his administration’s plan to introduce Mufti council in the state in order to facilitate and strengthen the shariah legal system.”

The statement added that the governor made the pronouncement on Thursday when he received members of Zawiyar Sheik Balarabe Gusau at the Government House, led by Khalifa Ibrahim Balarabe.

It explained that when established, the Mufti Council would encompass all the recognised Islamic sects in the state for easier administration and execution of their responsibilities.

“The council will be backed by a State House of Assembly law so that it can legitimately guide the governor and the government,” the  statement added.

It said that the council would also be responsible for the promotion of good teachings of Islam to ensure unity, understanding and tolerance among community members.

“It will also educate the Muslim Ummah especially upcoming generations on the need for peaceful coexistence in all parts of the state. ”

Dr. Atiku Balarabe, who spoke for the group, said the visit was to congratulate the governor and encourage him in his efforts at curtailing armed banditry and other criminal activities in the state.

According to the statement, the Islamic scholars thanked the governor for securing the release of an indigene of the state wrongly detained in Saudi Arabia, and said they would continue to pray for the success of the administration.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that when established and fully operational, the council would also have powers to caution the government when it deviates from doing right thing.

