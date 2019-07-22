Shiites’ bloody protest: IGP briefs President Buhari

Monday, July 22, 2019 7:07 pm


IGP Adamu

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday met behind closed doors with the Inspector General of Police (IGP, Mohammed Adamu over bloody protests by members of Islamic Movement of Nigeria, popularly known as Shiites in Abuja.

“We came this morning to brief Mr. President on the security situation in the country, especially the activities of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN). Just to give him an update of what is happening in the country vis a vis their activities, the IGP told journalists after the closed door meeting.

On what was discussed with the President, the IGP said, “Specifically we briefed him of the incessant act coming out of this group of people, protesting here and there. We briefed him on the fact that we have been able to curtail their excesses and to let him understand that everything is under control.”

“The president asked us to make sure we provide security for every citizen of this country and not to leave any space that some group of people will create breakdown of law and order. So, the charge by Mr. President is that we must provide security for every Nigerian,” he stated

