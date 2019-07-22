Shiites Protest: Reporter hit by stray bullet dies

Monday, July 22, 2019 10:41 pm


NEMA Emergency Response vehicles set on fire by Shiites in Abuja

A Channels’ Television reporter, Precious Owolabi, who was hit by a stray bullet during bloody confrontation between members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), also known as Shiites, and officers of the Nigeria Police on Monday in Abuja is dead.
Channels Television announced the death of the reporter, a youth corper, in its 10 pm news bulletin on Monday evening .

The Police had also announced that a deputy commissioner was also killed, while two other senior officers were injured.

Meanwhile, the IMN has also claimed that 11 of its members were shot dead by the Police during the protest which turned violent.

