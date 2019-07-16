Sign VGN Bill to end kidnapping, banditry, Commandant tells Buhari

Adejoke Adeleye, Abeokuta

Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN) has the ability to end kidnapping, banditry in the country if the bill that will establish the organization as a law enforcement agency is signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Adedoyin Nureni, the Ogun State Commandant of VGN made this assertion in his welcome address during a one- day retreat programme tagged “Corporate Image and Success of Vigilante Group of Nigeria Ogun State Command” held at Ogun State Command headquarters, Abeokuta recently.

He explained that the bill to give VGN a legal backing is already on the table of the President.

Nureni said if President Buhari signed the bill, the organisation will have legal backing and they will be able to discharge their services more effectively.

“A lot of effort have been put in place in Sambisa forest in conjunction with the men of Nigeria Army, adding that, that alone have really shown that VGN will do more if they have legal backing.

Nureni however explained the issue of kidnapping as most worrisome situation Nigerians are facing everyday.

His words “If you look at the global trend of kidnapping, Nigeria is ranked number five, which means that the issues of kidnapping is getting worrisome these days.

“Also Nigerians have experienced different form of kidnapping like, kidnapping for slave trade, kidnapping of brides and people are demanding for ransom for kidnapping, which has also become business of the day in every corners in the country ”

“We have heard of incidents in Ekiti, Ondo state and they would have entered Ogun State if not for the effort of our men in collaboration with the Nigerian Police Force.”

He further noted that a woman who was planning to bring in a lot of arms and ammunitions to start kidnapping business in Ogun was recently arrested.

He hinted that the reason for organising the programme was to introduce VGN to the latest pattern being used by the kidnappers.

“Therefore I have made up my mind that any form of crime and criminality will not be condone here during my time.”