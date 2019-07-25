Snake disrupts legislative activities in Ondo Assembly

Snake disrupts legislative activities in Ondo Assembly

Thursday, July 25, 2019 10:40 pm



The Ondo State House of Assembly was on Thursday thrown into confusion as a live snake dropped from the roof of the chamber during plenary.

The house presided over by the Speaker, Bamidele Oleyelogun, was about to commence legislative activities when noise from frightened lawmakers and the audience at the gallery sent everyone scampering for safety and ending the sitting.

Reacting to the incident, the Chairman, House Committee on Information, Olugbenga Omole, expressed worry over the development and promised that the legislative building would soon be fumigated in order avoid a recurrence.

Omole, who said the snake did not bite anyone because of the quick intervention of some staff of the assembly, added that it was eventually killed and burnt.

The chairman said proper fumigation would begin at the complex on Friday ahead of a general renovation.

