Sokoto: Buhari sympathises with victims of bandits attack

Tuesday, July 23, 2019 7:03 am


Hooded bandits


President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday sympathised with victims of banditry attack in Goronyo Local Government Area of Sokoto state, while also promising to do everything possible to tackle insecurity in the country.

Buhari made the statement through Sen. Aliyu Wamakko when he visited the victims’ families and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Goronyo.

A statement signed by Sen. Wamakko’s spokesman, Malam Bishir Rabe and issued to the newsmen in Sokoto, said the President lamented the dastardly attacks which occurred on July 18.

It said the incident led to 29 deaths which the President described as unfortunate and expressed Federal Government’s unequivocal determination to tackle the issue to a logical conclusion.

According to the statement, Sen. Wamakko was at Goronyo on the instruction of the President over the matter and sympatherised with the victims’ families.

It quoted Wamakko saying “The Federal Government will not relent on its efforts towards fighting the myriad of banditry activities in the country.

“President Buhari was deeply touched when he heard the news of the killing of innocent lives in the area.

“Security operatives will go after the bandits and assiduously work to put an end to the indiscriminate killings in the country,” it said.

The statement added that Wamakko presented food items comprising 200 bags of rice, 400 pieces of wrappers and other items for onward distribution to the victims.

NAN reports that mong the dignitaries present during the visit were the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chairman of Goronyo Local Government, Alhaji Kabiru Sarkin-Fulanin, Member representing Goronyo Constituency at the State House of Assembly, Alhaji Faruk Ahmad, former Commissioner of Information, Mr Bello Goronyo.

Others included 2019 APC Governorship Candidate, Alhaji Ahmad Aliyu and Chairman, National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE), Alhaji Maigari Dingyadi.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the villages affected by the incident include; Kubutta, Ololi, Kammitau, Malafaru, Sarwa, Rijiyar Tsamiya and Gidan Magga all in Goronyo

