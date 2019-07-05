Spelling Bee Competition: Search for MTN’s first kid-CEO begins

In a bid to satisfy the yearnings for improved English grammar skills by youths of Nigeria, MTN Nigeria is sponsoring the first-ever private school leg of the Lagos State Spelling Bee Competition.

The Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer, MTN Nigeria, Rahul De in a statement in Lagos on Friday, said that the competition was through its tween and teen proposition, mPulse.

According to him, from June 10, the first batch of the intra-school competition will begin across 70 private schools in Lagos State, with the second batch of the competition slated for October, this year.

He noted that the second phase would usher in a three-week inter-school competition, which would have schools competing in various districts, culminating in a grand finale during the last quarter of the year.

He said that Ifako International School, Barachel Schools, Chrisland Schools, Caleb International School, Dansol High School, CTC School, are among the over 37 schools that had competed so far in the keenly contested Spelling Bee.

De said that the champion would among other gifts, ultimately become the first kid-CEO of MTN Nigeria.

He said that MTN Chief Executive Officer, Ferdi Moolman, would welcome the winner to occupy his seat for one day.

“The importance of a competition that enables young minds to exercise their creativity in English Grammar cannot be overemphasised.

“This will help thousands of students improve their spelling knowledge, increase their vocabulary, learn a variety of concepts and develop correct English usage that will set them apart and expand their opportunities.

“The Lagos State Private Schools Spelling Bee is a great way to encourage a reading culture in our children and as we know, readers are leaders.

“We have found a way to encourage these future leaders to strive for even more,’’ he said.

De said that the mPulse Lagos State Spelling Bee competition had continued to deliver an informative experience for all the participants, parents and schools involved as well as those following the competition on numerous online and social media platforms.

He said that MTN had sustained its commitment to educational development for teens and tweens, with various sponsorships and donations such as the newly- refurbished playgrounds donated to schools in Ikoyi during this year’s Children’s Day celebration.

“The mPulse proposition from the company provides young Nigerians (age 9-15) with an exceptional approach to learning, empowering them to learn, play and shine.

“Students are given access to fun and exciting as well as academic contents, self-development tutorials, which will enable them to succeed in all their endeavours,’’ De said.