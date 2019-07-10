State of Maryland, U.S., honours NASFAT for outstanding leadership

Nasrul-Lahil-l-Fath Society (NASFAT), has been honoured with a certificate of recognition by the State of Maryland, United States, for its leadership in community service, religious and cultural programmes.

The award was presented on Wednesday by the government of Prince Georges County of the State of Maryland, U.S. to the society’s Chief Missioner, Imam Abdul-Azeez Onike, at the inauguration ceremony of NASFAT Washington/Maryland branch.

Prince Georges County Executive, Angela Alsobrooks, was represented at the ceremony by Charles McNeill, Jr., Faith Community Liaison and Elvis Dennah, African Diaspora Liaison Officer.

“On behalf of the Citizen of Prince George’s County, we applaud your leadership, community service, religious and cultural outreach programmes.

“We commend you for your efforts to provide Help, Healing, and Hope in Community and wish you continued success in your future endeavours,’’ McNeill said.

In a statement signed by Onike and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos, NASFAT commended the county and pledged continuous support, co-operation and loyalty for the promotion of a peaceful co-existence among the residents of the community.

“We will uphold, support and cooperate with you in the development of the community,” Onike said.

Onike was in the company of Mr AbdulLateef AbdulHakeem, former Lagos State commissioner for home affairs and current Lagos State Amirul Hajj, Nasfat General Secretary, Alhaji Kabeer Alaraba, among others.