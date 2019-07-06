Sudan: UN chief hails power-sharing deal

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has hailed the reported power-sharing deal between Sudan’s military council and the opposition alliance.

Guterres’ reaction came in a statement issued by his office shortly after the agreement was reported on Friday afternoon.

The UN Chief said he was encouraged by the development, and urged all the parties to ensure a “timely, inclusive and transparent implementation of the agreement”.

He also called for a resolution of any outstanding issues through dialogue.

The two sides agreed to rotate control of the sovereign council – the top tier of power – for just over three years, according to the BBC.

They have also pledged to form an independent technocratic government and to investigate the violence of recent weeks, the African Union (AU) said.

Guterres congratulated the African Union, Ethiopia and the regional Inter-Governmental Authority on Development, for their role in mediating the talks.

The statement said news of the deal reportedly brought thousands of people onto the streets to celebrate.

It added that hopes were high that a peaceful transition of power could take place, following months of turmoil since a civilian revolt began in December.

The statement also noted that Guterres welcomed the parties’ commitment to conducting an independent investigation into the violence perpetrated against peaceful protesters.

This includes events on June 3 when security forces and militia fired on pro-democracy protesters in the capital Khartoum, leaving dozens dead and many more injured.

The UN chief expressed his solidarity with the people of Sudan, and reiterated the commitment of the United Nations to assist in the transition process.