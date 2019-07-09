Suicide: Senate asks FG to ban use of sniper

Suicide: Senate asks FG to ban use of sniper

Tuesday, July 9, 2019 5:48 pm


Ahmed Lawan, Senate President

The Senate on Tuesday  urged the Federal Government to ban the production, importation or circulation of sniper insecticide, a product currently being used to commit suicide.

The call by the senate followed a motion  sponsored  by  Sen. Theodore Orji (Abia Central) and 15 other senators on  the  rising incidence of suicides amongst Nigerians.

Orji, while making his presentation noted with grave concern the rising cases of suicide ,particularly amongst the youths.

He said suicide could be prevented particularly when family,friends and close relatives of the persons contemplating suicide provide them with support.

He also said that it was worrisome that the number of Nigerians taking their lives had assumed a frightening dimension ,saying that  government and religious institutions should help address the ugly situation.

Contributing further, Sen.Bamidele Opeyemi(Ekiti APC) said the issue  of suicide  was more of  a  sociological issues having to do with depression, mental issues and ultimately  poverty.

He said the senate must interface with the executive to address the challenges in the economy by creating opportunities for employment via industrialisation and agriculture.

Contributing further,Sen.Rochas Okorocha (APC Imo) said many Nigerians were  commiting suicide because they are not happy.

He said the government should find out why people are not happy and why they are taking their lives.

Okorocha,therefore advocated the  creation of a government Department or Ministry of  Happiness  to address why people are taking their lives.

Other senators who contributed to the motion emphasised the need to address the unfriendly economic situation that  leaves victims with no option than suicide.

Passing the motion, The  Senate also   urged the Federal Government through the Ministry of Information, National Orientation Agency(NOA),Ministry of Health  to create awareness on how to control stress and depression.

The Senate  also urged government through the National University Commission (NUC) to review the school curriculum and come up with compulsory courses that will enable students place value on their lives and detest suicide.

It also urged the religious bodies across the federation to always preach love,peace and how to relieve stress and depression.

The senate added that there was the need to engage the executive  to expand the special intervention programme of government to leverage on extant schemes like the N-Power in creating economic opportunities for the vulnerable people

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    16 mins ago

    EFCC Nabs Fake Native Doctor in Ibadan
    48 mins ago

    Police recruitment: Successful candidates set to commence training – Smith
    57 mins ago

    Why we are investigating PEF GM, others – Presidential panel
    1 hour ago

    Fidelity Bank Wins At PWM Global Wealth Tech Awards
    1 hour ago

    APC releases timetable for Kogi, Bayelsa governorship poll
    1 hour ago

    Just in: Buhari promotes Adeosun Lieutenant – General
    2 hours ago

    Assault: Drama as Sen. Abbo appears before senate panel
    2 hours ago

    PDP, Atiku witnesses sing discordant tunes

    These Might Interest You...