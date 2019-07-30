Supreme Court adjourns until Aug. 20 for PDP, Atiku’s application

Supreme Court adjourns until Aug. 20 for PDP, Atiku’s application

Tuesday, July 30, 2019 11:06 am


Atiku Abubakar


The Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned hearing until Aug. 20, in an application filed by the PDP and its candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, challenging the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal’s rejection of their request to access the INEC “central server”.

NAN reports that the PDP and Abubakar, alleged that the ”server”, housed the results of the poll electronically transmitted by the Independent National Electoral Commission during the exercise.

NAN reports that the tribunal on June 24, in a ruling, dismissed by the claims by the PDP and Abubakar that INEC electronically transmitted the results of the Feb, 23 poll to the said central server.

INEC denied the claim, insisting that it never transmitted the results of the polls any server whatsoever, but that the results were collated and declared manually.

President Muhammadu Buhari and his All Progressives Congress, whose victory at the polls is being challenged by the petitioners at the tribunal, also opposed the petitioners’ request for access to the said INEC’s server.

