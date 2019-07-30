Supreme Court dismisses suit against Ihedioha

Supreme Court dismisses suit against Ihedioha

Tuesday, July 30, 2019 11:18 am


Governor Emeka Ihedioha


the Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a suit filed by Sen. Samuel Anyanwu challenging the emergence of Gov. Emeka Ihedioha as the Imo governor.

Justice Jonn Okoro, in a lead judgment, held that the appellant failed to prove his case beyond reasonable doubt.

“The appellant has failed to prove beyond reasonable doubt the allegations made against the 1st respondent, therefore the case is hereby dismissed and cost of N200,000 awarded in favour of the first and second respondents.

Anyanwu had approached the Court seeking to nullify the victory of Ihedioha.

He urged the courts to declare him the authentic winner of the primary election.

He accused Ihedioha of engaging in over-voting, thuggery, which he alleged, swayed the polls in favour of Ihedioha who is now the governor of the state.

Ihedioha had in the primary election on October 1, 2018, got 1,723 votes to defeat Anayanwu who got 1,282 to come second.

The court of Appeal in Owerri, Imo State had struck out the suit challenging the emergence of the Imo state governor, Emeka Ihedioha, as the Peoples Democratic Party governorship candidate in the state.

The suit which had earlier been stuck out by the Owerri Federal High Court was filled by senator Samuel Anyanwu, who contested the primary election with Ihedioha.

In dismissing that suit, the jurist held that Anyanwu was unable to establish his allegations saying that the petitioner did not bring enough evidence to convince the court. (NAN)

