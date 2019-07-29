Supreme Court dismisses suit challenging Gov Zulum’ s nomination

Supreme Court dismisses suit challenging Gov Zulum’ s nomination

Monday, July 29, 2019 5:18 pm


Justice


The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a suit filed by Alhaji Mustapha Shehuri challenging the nomination of Gov. Babagana Zulum by the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the governorship candidate for the 2019 general elections.

Justice Mary Odili, in a lead judgment, held that the case was statute barred and therefore dismissed the motion on notice brought by Shehuri.

“This appeal is hereby dismissed haven been withdrawn by the counsel to the appellant without any objection and there shall be no order as to cost.

Shehuri, the immediate past Minister of State for Power, Works and Housing was challenging the candidature of the governor-elect, Babagana Zulum, in a pre-election matter and had asked the apex court to upturn the judgment of the Court of Appeal in Jos.

Obuju Onojah, counsel to the appellant prayed the court to set aside the decision of the appeal court and look at the merit of the case and give its judgement.

“The crux of our appeal is the failure of the lower and appeal court to recognise the issues raised in our suit before it and went ahead to dismiss the suit on the ground that it was filed outside the 14 grace as contained in the Electoral Act,’’ Onojah said.

Responding, Yusuf Ali, SAN, counsel to the respondents, objected to the appeal, which he said has no substance having failed at the appeal court for challenging the decision of the APC out of the 14-day-grace. (NAN)

EPA/SH

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    7 mins ago

    UNICEF, Colombian firm establish plastic brick factory in Cote d’ Ivoire
    25 mins ago

    Gov Abiodun mourns as ex-Ogun deputy governor passes on
    2 hours ago

    C/Rivet Govt declares public holiday for tree planting
    2 hours ago

    Edo Assembly: No presidential directive to issue fresh proclamation – Obaseki’s aide
    2 hours ago

    3 victims of kidnapping regain freedom in Sokoto
    3 hours ago

    Verbatim: How Ironsi, Fajuyi Were Killed-Njoku
    3 hours ago

    Unknown gunmen abduct ex-NULGE chairman in Edo
    6 hours ago

    Newspaper vendors in Awka embark on strike