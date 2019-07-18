Supreme Court sets up 2 panels to sit during annual vacation

Thursday, July 18, 2019 4:48 pm


Supreme Court of Nigeria

The Supreme Court on Thursday set up two panels to sit during the annual vacation, beginning on July 22.

Dr Akande Festus, Director of Press and Information, in a statement, said: ”the panels of the Supreme Court, comprising of five Justices each will be sitting during the annual vacation which marks the end of 2018/2019 legal year.

“This development arose from the numerous appeals on election related matters that have been streaming to the Court since the conduct of the 2019 general elections.

“The annual vacation will begin on Monday, July 22. And the panels will sit during the holiday period in order to see that all election related matters are dealt with’’.

He said that in view of this development, all parties with matters before the court, would be contacted through hearing notices.

