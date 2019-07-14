Suspected assassins kill 2 in Rivers community

...Use dynamite to blow up the gate of Paramount ruler in attempt to kill him

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Unknown gunmen gruesomely assassinated the Chairman, Community Development, CDC, Choba community in Obio-Akpor local government, Rivers State, Sir Lawrence Igwe and another prominent member of the community in the early hours today, Sunday July 13.

It was gathered that the assailants forcefully gained entry into the house of the late Sir Igwe, after sporadic gunshots before shooting at him several times in his bedroom and left.

The paramount ruler of Choba community, Eze Raymond Okocha, said the assassins also threw substance suspected to be dynamite at his gate as they tried to gain enable gain entrance into his palace.

Eze Okocha claimed that the spate of killings in Choba community are no more cult related, but assassination of some targeted personalities in the community.

“The killing of my CDC Chairman, Sir Lawrence Igwe, and of my Chief s is no longer cult war. They killed one my chiefs and tried to forcefully gain entrance to my palace by throwing dynamite at my gate. This is an organized killing. Nobdy is fighting cult war hear. The Police should try and beef up 24 hours security in community,” Eze Raymond Okocha said.

In recent times, Choba community has been embroiled in wanton cult related killings, with beheading of the victims and cutting of their genitals, especially the male victims.

At time of filing this report, a condolence register had been opened for the late Igwe, a noble Knight of the Anglican Communion and member of Council of knights of the Diocese of the Niger Delta North, DNDN.

He was also a prominent Elder of Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Choba.

When contacted, the Rivers State Command Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, DSP Nnamdi Omoni confirmed the dastardly incident and said that the Command is gathering information surrounding the assassination before the Command know what to do.

A new Commissioner of Police, CP Mustapha Dandaura, resumed as the 40th Commissioner of Police of Rivers State on Monday July 7 promising to make the state uncomfortable for criminals.

Choba community is one of the host communities of the University of Port Harcourt, UNIPORT.