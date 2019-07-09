Taliban kills 13 police in south of Afghanistan

Hajji Atta Jan, head of provincial council on Tuesday said 13 policemen were killed and seven others wounded as Taliban fighters attacked security checkpoints in Zabul province, southern Afghanistan.

Jan told Xinhua that “Taliban militants launched coordinated attacks on police checkpoints in Shahjoy districts of Zabul province, on Monday night, killing 13 policemen and injuring seven others.’’

Police are yet to confirm the report.

Qari Yusuf Ahamdi who claims to speak for the Taliban outfit in contact with media, confirmed the clash.

He claimed that the militants besides inflicting casualties on security personnel had also captured six checkpoints in the restive Shahjoy district.

Villagers in the district have revealed to the countries troops during meetings that insurgents had threatened them with violence and had used the village as a staging area. (Xinhua/NAN)