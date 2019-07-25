Teenager, 2 farmers, drown in Jigawa – Police

Teenager, 2 farmers, drown in Jigawa – Police

Thursday, July 25, 2019 10:01 pm


Police

The Police Command in Jigawa said a teenager and two farmers have drowned in a river and pond in Kiyawa and Dutse Local Government Areas of the state.

Mr Abdu Jinjiri, the command’s spokesman, told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Thursday that a 13-year-old boy, Abdullahi Adamu, drowned when he went to swim in a pond at the outskirts of Fanisau village in Dutse Local Government Area of the state on July 25.

“Yesterday, one Alhaji Adamu Buba of Fanisau village in Dutse LGA reported to Fanisau division that his 13-year-old son Abdullahi Adamu, got drowned after he went to swim at the outskirts of the village.

“The police rushed and took the corpse to Rasheed Shekoni Specialist Hospital, where he was confirmed dead by a medical doctor,” Jinjiri said.

He said the deceased’s corpse had been released to his family for burial.

Also, the spokesman said two farmers, 30-year-old Rabiu Abubakar of Kagadama village and Adamu Saidu, aged 35, of Kazuba village, got drowned while crossing a river on their way back from farm.

According to him, the corpse of Abubakar was found later, while efforts were being made to recover the corpse of the other victim.

“On July 25, Rabi’u Abubakar, aged 30, and Adamu Saidu, aged 35, got drowned while trying to cross a river.

“However, the body of Rabiu Abubakar was found and effort is on to recover Adamu Saidu’s corpse,” he said.

Jinjiri then cautioned people who were not conversant with swimming, to desist from entering ponds or rivers. (NAN)

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    24 mins ago

    Union tasks Lalong on appointment
    33 mins ago

    Oyo State Govt. Frowns at Illegal Fees in Public Schools
    34 mins ago

    Our mission is to leave Nigerian better, says Buhari
    37 mins ago

    Snake disrupts legislative activities in Ondo Assembly
    41 mins ago

    Oyo disburses N280m gratuity to retirees
    46 mins ago

    €37,000 Return: NAF promotes personnel
    47 mins ago

    INEC inaugurates survey group on 2019 elections
    58 mins ago

    Reps amend standing orders, approve open voting

    These Might Interest You...