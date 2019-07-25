Teenager, 2 farmers, drown in Jigawa – Police

The Police Command in Jigawa said a teenager and two farmers have drowned in a river and pond in Kiyawa and Dutse Local Government Areas of the state.

Mr Abdu Jinjiri, the command’s spokesman, told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Thursday that a 13-year-old boy, Abdullahi Adamu, drowned when he went to swim in a pond at the outskirts of Fanisau village in Dutse Local Government Area of the state on July 25.

“Yesterday, one Alhaji Adamu Buba of Fanisau village in Dutse LGA reported to Fanisau division that his 13-year-old son Abdullahi Adamu, got drowned after he went to swim at the outskirts of the village.

“The police rushed and took the corpse to Rasheed Shekoni Specialist Hospital, where he was confirmed dead by a medical doctor,” Jinjiri said.

He said the deceased’s corpse had been released to his family for burial.

Also, the spokesman said two farmers, 30-year-old Rabiu Abubakar of Kagadama village and Adamu Saidu, aged 35, of Kazuba village, got drowned while crossing a river on their way back from farm.

According to him, the corpse of Abubakar was found later, while efforts were being made to recover the corpse of the other victim.

“On July 25, Rabi’u Abubakar, aged 30, and Adamu Saidu, aged 35, got drowned while trying to cross a river.

“However, the body of Rabiu Abubakar was found and effort is on to recover Adamu Saidu’s corpse,” he said.

Jinjiri then cautioned people who were not conversant with swimming, to desist from entering ponds or rivers. (NAN)