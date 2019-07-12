Teenager charged with defiling 4-year-old

Teenager charged with defiling 4-year-old

Friday, July 12, 2019 4:46 pm


Justice

 An Ikeja Chief Magistrate’s Court on Friday granted bail in the sum of N200,000 to a teenager (name withheld), who allegedly defiled his neighbour’s four-year-old daughter.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Olufunke Sule-Amzat, also directed the 14-year-old defendant to provide two sureties as part of the bail conditions.

Sule-Amzat said that the sureties should be gainfully employed and show evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

Sule-Amzat ordered that the defendant should be kept in the Boy’s Correctional Centre, Oregun, Lagos, until fulfillment of the bail conditions.

The chief magistrate adjourned the case until Oct. 14, pending advice from the stater director of public prosecution.

The defendant, whose address was not provided, was charged with defilement, but he pleaded not guilty.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, ASP Benson Emuerhi, told the court that the teenager committed the offence sometime in December at his residence in Agege area of Lagos.

Emuerhi said that the defendant defiled the minor (name withheld) by forcefully inserting his penis into her private part.

“The defendant called the minor, lured her to a bathroom and defiled her.

“It was the cry of the girl that attracted neighbours’ attention,” he said.

According to him, the defendant was arrested by the police after the case was reported at the Isokoko Police Division, Agege.

He said the alleged offence contravened Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Section prescribes’ life imprisonment for defilement.

