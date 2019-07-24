Third major preventive HIV vaccine trial underway–IAS

A new Phase Three preventive HIV vaccine trial is to begin soon following the success of the Phase Two trial which took place in Kenya, Rwanda and the United States among healthy, low-risk and HIV negative adults.

This is contained in a statement signed by Mandy Sugrue, the Communication Director, International AIDS Society(IAS), and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan on Wednesday.

The statement said that the report was presented at the ongoing 10th IAS Conference on HIV Science in Mexico.

It said that the announcement, which was made by the National Institute of Health and partners, would include multiple clinical research sites in North America, South America and Europe.

According to the statement, the vaccine was well tolerated by subjects during the closely watched Phase Two trial.

“These are very promising times in HIV vaccine research with multiple efficacy, clinical trials ongoing, new approaches in development and a growing sense that we may be getting closer to an effective vaccine.

“Beyond the scientific challenges ahead, however, the field continues to face the critical need to sustain and expand support for HIV vaccine research,” the Director of the Global HIV Vaccine Enterprise, Roger Tatoud, was quoted as saying.

Tatoud said there was also need to plan for a range of possible study outcomes, and prepare the way for a potential future approval and use of an effective vaccine.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the IAS Conference on HIV Science is the world’s most influential meeting on HIV research and its applications.

The biennial conference presents the most critical advances in basic, clinical and operational research that moves science into policy and practice.