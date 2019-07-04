Torrential rain destroy 40 houses in Kebbi

Thursday, July 4, 2019 7:19 pm


File :Heavy rainfall

Alhaji Garba Salihu, Chairman of Dandi Local Government Area of Kebbi, on Thursday said no fewer than 40 houses and a Secondary School were destroyed by torrential rain in  the area.

Salihu told the newsmen in Birnin Kebbi that the incident happened on Monday when heavy rain with strong wind blew up the houses and rendered the victims helpless.

“As soon as I received the report, I rushed to the area to see what happened and commiserated with the victims.

“It was a sad scene because family members of over 40 households were dislodged by the heavy rain, even the roofing of the Shiko Secondary School in the area was gone,’’ he lamented.

Salihu explained that his council assisted the victims with some cash and immediately compiled the list of those affected and sent to the state government for assistance through the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA).

He appealed to Gov. Atiku Bagudu to come to the aid of the victims in order to alleviate their sufferings.

The Village Head of Shiko, Yahaya Ibrahim, also appealed to both the state and Federal Government to come to the aid of the victims, who presently have no where to stay with their families.

One of the victims, Attahiru Musa, said his two wives and 12 children have been staying in the open with no where to go.

“As you can see, we have no place to lean our bodies on, everything has gone, we however plead with the local and state government to assist us,” he said.

