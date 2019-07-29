Trader in court over rape of 20-year-old

Justice


A 25-year-old trader, Roy Anozie, on Monday appeared in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos over alleged rape of a 20-year-old woman.

However, Magistrate B.O. Osunsanmi did not take the plea of Anozie.

She directed that the case file should be sent to the state director of public prosecutions for advice.

Osunsanmi admitted the defendant to N300, 000 bail with two sureties in like sum.

The magistrate ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The defendant, who lives at Alagbado, Lagos, allegedly forcefully had sexual intercourse with the woman (name withheld) on June 30 at his residents.

“The complainant was bleeding, she went to a police station to report, and the defendant was arrested,’’ the Prosecutor, ASP Ezekiel Ayorinde, told the court.

Ayorinde said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 260 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015, which prescribes life imprisonment for rape.

The case has been adjourned until Sept. 25 for mention.

