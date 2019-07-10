Tribunal: I have great confidence in the judiciary – Lalong

Tribunal: I have great confidence in the judiciary – Lalong

Wednesday, July 10, 2019 6:21 pm


Simon Lalong, Governor of Plateau State:

Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau has said that he has great confidence in the Nigerian judiciary.
Lalong stated this on Wednesday in Jos when he interacted with some journalists after he attended the sitting of the election petition tribunal were the PDP candidate, Sen. Jeremiah Useni,  is challenging his reelection.
The governor said that he attended the tribunal’s proceedings because of the respect he has for the judges, the panel and the law profession.
He said that justice would be done to the cases and that anybody that was not satisfied had another opportunity to seek redress.
According to him, there are hierarchy of courts for people to take there cases to.
“As a legal practitioner myself, I was in the court to learn, the legal profession keeps changing.
“I have obligation toward my people and the legal profession and I am a party to the case.
“Besides, after my tenure as governor, I will go back to the practice, so let me be abreast with what is happening before the tribunal,” he said.
Lalong said that he would continue to attend the proceedings of the tribunal if time permitted.

