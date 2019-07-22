Tribunal: PDP tenders 241 exhibits against Ganduje

Tribunal: PDP tenders 241 exhibits against Ganduje

Monday, July 22, 2019 5:43 pm


Justice


Abba Kabir-Yusuf, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the March 23 Governorship election in Kano State, on Monday, tendered 241 exhibits before the state Governorship Election Petition Tribunal.

Kabir-Yusuf and his party, the PDP, are challenging the declaration of Dr Abdullahi Ganduje of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as winner of the election.

Named as respondents in the petition are Ganduje, APC and INEC.

The petitioners’ Counsel, Mr Adeboyega Owomolo, SAN, who tendered the exhibits before the tribunal, said his team hoped to bring additional exhibits to prove their case.

Owomolo told the court that amongn the exhibits were certified true copies of results sheets from polling units contained in form EC8As, EC8Bs from Albasu, Bebeji, Bichi, Danbatta, Garun Malam, Gwarzo, Karaye, Kura, Madobi, Nasarawa, Rano, Rogo, Sumaila, Tudun Wada and Warawa Local Government Areas of the state among others.

Counsel to the respondents, Mr Offiong Offiong, and Ahmad Raji, both SANs, had opposed tendering of the exhibits.

Offiong told the court that the petitioners had brought to court bags and not certified copies of the election results.

“The petitioners did not make the documents available for us to see, they only brought out bags , I am only concerned with the content, ” he said.

However, the Chairman of the tribunal, Justice Halima Shamaki, dismissed the objection and accepted the documents as exhibits and adjourned sitting to July 23, for the continuation of hearing.

NAN reports that no fewer than 785 witnesses are expected to appear before the election tribunal to testify for both the APC and PDP on the conduct of the March 2019 governorship election in the state.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    45 mins ago

    Naira gains marginally against dollar parallel market
    46 mins ago

    Shiites’ bloody protest: IGP briefs President Buhari
    1 hour ago

    Minimum wage: Oyo-Ita gives reasons for delay in implementation
    1 hour ago

    HIV/AIDS: WHO recommends dolutegravir for treatment
    1 hour ago

    Ex-Boko Haram fighter to colleagues: Surrender now
    1 hour ago

    Kogi Governorship: PDP promises to abide by the rules
    2 hours ago

    Ministers, Loyalists, Fellow Countrymen
    2 hours ago

    PDP tenders 241 exhibits against Ganduje at tribunal

    These Might Interest You...