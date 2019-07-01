Tricycle Replaces Motorcycle in UI

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

Following the prohibition of commercial motorcycle, popularly as “Okada” as a means of transportation in the University of Ibadan, UI, today July 1, 2019, its replacement, commercial tricycle popularly known as ‘Keke Napep’ began operation on the campus.

The Vice Chancellor of the institution, Professor Abel Idowu Olayinka last month has said that the replacement of motorcycles with tricycles is aimed at re-engineering the commercial transport system of the institution, with the best practices in service delivery.

The tricycles painted in Yellow and blue colours were seen plying major routes as commuters tried to adjust to the new development.

The implication is that those who usually board the commercial motorcycles to interior places on campus now have to make do with final stops of the new means of transportation.

According to the school authority, the intervention became imperative in order to safeguard the welfare and safety of staff and students on campus, reduce, if not totally eradicate, criminal tendencies, prevent an accident due to non-usage of a helmet or other safety kits by passengers, curb the illegal operation of unregistered Okada riders and to promote good service delivery among others.

According to information gathered, a charge per passenger is N30 for a trip with three passengers, and N150 for charter depending on the distance. UI Intra Campus Transport Committee, ICTC, now run its services with the existing taxis, buses and the new tricycles.