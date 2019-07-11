Tunisia end Madagascar’s AFCON dream with 3-0 quarter-final win

Tunisia end Madagascar’s AFCON dream with 3-0 quarter-final win

Thursday, July 11, 2019 10:39 pm


Tunisia players in ecstatic mood after the match

Tunisia ended Madagascar’s remarkable Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) run when they beat the rank outsiders 3-0 in their quarter-final on Thursday.

Interestingly, Tunisia notched their first win of the tournament in the process.

Madagascar, a country with little football tradition and who had not been expected to progress beyond the group stage on their first appearance at the finals, held out until the second half.

They were first undone by Ferjani Sassi’s deflected shot.

Youssef Msakni added a second on the hour for the Carthage Eagles, ranked 25th in the world against Madagascar’s 107th.

And substitute Naim Sliti finished it off on the break in stoppage time to earn them a semi-final against Senegal on Sunday.

Tunisia had drawn their previous four matches at the tournament, beating Ghana on penalties in the last 16. (Reuters/NAN)

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    3 mins ago

    PMAN elects Dangaji as interim president
    7 mins ago

    S/Africa to deploy troops in Cape Town to quell gang violence
    27 mins ago

    Over 500 ‘Sara-Suka’ gang members surrender arms in Bauchi
    1 hour ago

    Ebonyi awards scholarships to 82 first class students
    1 hour ago

    Implement the Confab Report, Jonathan Advises Buhari
    3 hours ago

    Video: EFCC Ibadan Zonal Office Anti-Corruption Walk
    3 hours ago

    Obaseki dares ‘Abuja-based’ politicians to invade, take over Edo Assembly  
    3 hours ago

    FIFA introduces stricter punishment for racist behaviour

    These Might Interest You...