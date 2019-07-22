Two suspected armed robbers shot dead in Benin

Monday, July 22, 2019 5:00 pm


Edo CP, Mohammed DanMallam

Two suspected armed robbers were on Monday shot dead by operatives of the Edo State Police Command.

Arms and ammunition were also recovered from the dead robbers.

The victims met their waterloo during exchange of gunfire with the police operatives who confronted them during a robbery operation near in Ekehuan, Asoro hill, a suburb community of Benin City.

A member of the robbery gang who was identified simply as Junior, was said to have escaped.

The State commissioner of Police, Mr. DanMallam Mohammed, who confirmed the report, disclosed that the police operatives responded to a distress call by a resident of the community.

“Yes, two armed robbers were killed and we recovered their guns and admonitions.

“There was a distress call and the police responded and met them in the act. So when they saw the police, they started firing at the police and the police responded and they were guned down,” he said.

Mr. Mohammed called on members of the public to continue to collaborate with the police to rid the state of crime and criminality.

