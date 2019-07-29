U.S. Naval team visits Western Naval Command, Apapa, Lagos

Monday, July 29, 2019 11:02 pm


The Flag Officer Commanding, Western Naval Command, Rear Adm. Oladele Daji, presenting a souvenir to the U.S delegate, Rear Adm. John Gumbleton, during a courtesy visit to the command in Apapa, Lagos.

A delegation of U.S. Naval Ship, CARSON City, on Monday visited the Western Naval Command (WNC) in Apapa, Lagos to strengthen the existing relations and security ties with the Nigerian Navy.

The leader of the delegation, Rear Adm. John Gumbleton, told journalists said the visit was aimed at strengthening bilateral relations between the navies of both countries.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Rear Adm. Gumnleton is the Deputy Chief of State for Strategy, Resources and Plans for the U.S Sixth Fleet.

“This visit is to enhance security objectives between the two countries,” he said.

Gumbleton said that the U.S was committed to ensuring the economic ties between the two countries were secured.

Receiving the delegation, Rear-Adm. Oladele Daji, the Flag Officer Commanding (FOC), WNC, said the visit showed the existing cordial bilateral relations between Nigeria and America.

“The bilateral relations between U.S and by extension our navy, has been beneficial, not only to the Nigerian Navy, but as a nation.

“This visit is not only a port call, but it’s to also cement the existing relationship between the two navies,” he said.

The U.S naval team also visited the Regional Maritime Awareness Capability (RMAC).

The four-day visit entails several tactical and medical trainings involving the Joint Maritime Sea Training Command as well as the Nigerian Navy Special Boat Service.

The U.S. team, made up of nine delegates, is expected to visit other naval formations in the country.

