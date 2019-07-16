Udom, Akeredolu, Onyema for HoG Awards

The Prestigious HoG (Hall of Grace) Awards has finally unveiled its Man of the Year for 2019. In a statement signed by the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Alphagrace Media Resources, the HoG says it has finally unveiled its Man of the Year after careful deliberations and feedbacks from its Board and Nigeria as a whole.

‘Our Man of the Year Award is usually not an every year award. There were years when we couldn’t honor that category because it takes a whole lot of credibility to be so mentioned. We could have governor of the year and so on but the Man of the Year has to be above board and a worthy representation of the Nigeria nation.

This year is a bit more difficult because we are doing a special celebration of Nigeria’s Democracy @ 20. So we have concluded that the Man of the Year will be the face of modern democracy in Nigeria.

‘Without dividends of democracy, then heroes of democracy would have paid prices for nothing. Democracy is the best form of government if and only there are dividends. We want to change the narrative going forward. To let Nigerians know that democratic dividends are the flavors of democracy without which democracy leaves a sour taste’

We have therefore elected to give this very important honor to the Executive governor of Akwa-Ibom, who has continually raised the bar in governance. Udom Emmanuel is at the very top of the game when it has to do with democratic dividends. Having embraced the spirit of excellence and people-oriented, he has taken delivery to an all time high. He has effectively impacted on his state and the people are happy for it.

The Executive governor of Ondo State, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu also will be honored for industrialization efforts in Ondo State. Akeredolu is bringing a lot of investments into human capital and also into employment creation through these efforts. This will further impact not just on the state IGR but it will also do a lot to impact the standard of living of the people.

Others to be honored include: the Chairman of Airpeace, Barr Allen Onyema; Rev Esther Ajayi, entertainment icons, TUFACE Idibia; Funke Akindele while the Emerging Entertainer Award will be given to Tobi Bakare.

The HoG Awards pays special attention to credibility which is why it has over the years honored distinguished Nigerians like Dr. Aliko Dangote, Dr.Akinwunmi Adeshina,Alh. Atiku Abubakar, Sen Musa Kwankwaso, Sen. Shehu Sani,Dr. Abdulfatai Ahmed, Capt Idris Wada and a host of others.

This year the HoG Awards holds on the 28th of July 2019 at the Civic Center, Ozumba Mbadiwe, Victoria Island,Lagos.

Reach the organizers through hallofgrace@gmail.com, @pasrup or visit tickethub.