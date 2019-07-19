UI Council: Aremu Beats Omobowale

UI Council: Aremu Beats Omobowale

Friday, July 19, 2019 8:19 pm


Prof. Ademola Aremu

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

Former National Treasurer of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, of the Department of Agricultural and Environmental Engineering, Professor Ademola Aremu today beat the immediate past Head of Department, HOD, English, Professor Babatunde Omobowale in a contest for the Congregation Representatives into the Governing Council of the University of Ibadan.

While Aremu polled 862 votes, Omobowale polled 752 votes.

Today’s election was the first to be conducted through electronic voting in the institution as earlier reported by the magazine.

In the non-academic staff category, C.T.A Semowo, who had 627 votes, defeated Akinbola Alao and Alfred Ilesanmi Jimoh, who polled 261 and 591 votes respectively.

In the polls, total number of accredited voters was 2,564 while 1,624 voted representing about 63 percent of accredited voters.

Reacting to his victory at the polls, Professor Aremu congratulated all the participants in the election adding that being elected has further challenged him to continue to work more to represent the interests of the voiceless.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    2 mins ago

    Drug war: NDLEA to recruit 5,000 personnel
    49 mins ago

    Security: Tambuwal warns against killing innocent Fulanis
    5 hours ago

    EFCC Arrests FaceBook Hacker
    6 hours ago

    DFM makes its Nigeria Debut, set to offer locally assembled top-of-the-segment vehicles
    7 hours ago

    Oyo Govt. Not Proscribing SGB in Education – SUBEB Chair
    8 hours ago

    Apapa Customs command rakes in N20b in 2 weeks
    9 hours ago

    Labourer jailed 28 months for indecently touching a woman
    9 hours ago

    Port Harcourt hosts 2019 ‘Bole’ festival

    These Might Interest You...