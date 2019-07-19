UI Council: Aremu Beats Omobowale

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

Former National Treasurer of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, of the Department of Agricultural and Environmental Engineering, Professor Ademola Aremu today beat the immediate past Head of Department, HOD, English, Professor Babatunde Omobowale in a contest for the Congregation Representatives into the Governing Council of the University of Ibadan.

While Aremu polled 862 votes, Omobowale polled 752 votes.

Today’s election was the first to be conducted through electronic voting in the institution as earlier reported by the magazine.

In the non-academic staff category, C.T.A Semowo, who had 627 votes, defeated Akinbola Alao and Alfred Ilesanmi Jimoh, who polled 261 and 591 votes respectively.

In the polls, total number of accredited voters was 2,564 while 1,624 voted representing about 63 percent of accredited voters.

Reacting to his victory at the polls, Professor Aremu congratulated all the participants in the election adding that being elected has further challenged him to continue to work more to represent the interests of the voiceless.