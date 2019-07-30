UI Elects Senate Representatives

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

Members of the University of Ibadan, UI, Senate yesterday conducted elections into its Boards and Committees deploying the E-voting platform.

As at the close of poll at 2:05pm, 535 out of 619 accredited voters had voted, making 86.4 percent.

The election process, described as seamless, was hailed as one of the best things that has happened to the Nation’s Premier University in recent times as members were able to cast their votes even from outside the country through their computer devices.

The highlight of the process was the election of the Senate Representatives in to the Governing Council of the institution, which saw 11 formidable contestants vying for the available four spaces.

At the end of the contest, Prof. Yemisi Bamgbose, Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, Faculty of Law, led with 309 votes, followed by Prof. E. Olawale Ogunkola, School of Economics, 250, Prof. Abel Olajide Olorunnisola, Faculty of Technology, 210 and Prof. Remi Raji-Oyelade, Faculty of Arts, 207.

Other contestants who could not make it into the Council are: Prof. A. Onilude, 201 votes, Prof. Juwon Arotiba, 191, Prof. Akinola Alada, 180, Prof. Kolawole M. Akinsola, 174, Prof. Victor Olusegun Okoruwa, 158, Prof. Clement O. Kolawole, 148 and Prof. Olusegun G. Ademowo, 112.

Speaking to the magazine, one of the members revealed that the election into the council is crucial as they would be involved in the selection of a new vice chancellor as the tenure of the current vice chancellor expires next year.