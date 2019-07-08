UI ISI: Outrage as Teacher Forces Student to Drink Urine

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

Still reeling in the Hijab controversy that plagued the International School in the University of Ibadan, UI, the school is embroiled in a new scandal.

According to a trending report, an Agricultural Science teacher of the school, Mrs J. Z Abu, on Wednesday June 26, 2019, was alleged to have forced a student of JSS 2c, to drink his urine. The student identified as Fayo was said to have sought permission from the teacher to go and easy himself to which the teacher refused about three times.

When the student could no longer hold himself, he was said to have urinated in a container in the class. When the teacher was informed by some students in the class, she ordered the helpless student to drink the urine which he did when all his pleas fell on deaf ears.

This allegation, which is making the rounds on social media platforms, has created outrage among parents of the school as well as the general public.

All efforts to speak to the school authorities proved abortive. However, according to a source, the magazine gathered that the teacher has been queried and reported to the school’s Board of Governors.