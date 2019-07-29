UK Court Jails School Teacher For Having Sex, Impregnating Under-age Pupil

Monday, July 29, 2019


 

A 37-year-old teacher, Sean Aldridge, of Warblington School, Havani, Hampshire, United Kingdom, has been convicted and sentenced to 12 years imprisonment for having sex with four of his pupils, including one who became pregnant.

Aldridge was found guilty of 24 counts of sexual activity with 4 pupils.

Albridge who is now going to cool off in prison for the next 12 years as pronounced by the presiding Judge, has since been dismissed by the school authority.

The prosecution told the Judge that some of the offences took place while he was on paternity leave.

The court also heard that the accused had sex with girls between ages 13 and 16 for over 8 years at different times, in the class and in his car.

One of the victims who testified against him in court was pregnant during the process but had a miscarriage.

Another victim also told the court that the convict broke her virginity and continued with his sexual escapades.

Justice Roger Etherington, in his judgement, said the abuse of trust from the teacher was really appalling, as he was perceived to be a good teacher with a special rapport with pupils.

The Judge said the teacher had groomed girls in the school with flirty text messages and intimate photos.

