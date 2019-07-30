Unidentified pregnant woman found dead in Benin

The body of a pregnant woman who’s identity is yet to be ascertained, was on Tuesday discovered beside a football pitch, close to the premises of Radio Nigeria (Bronze FM), in Benin, Edo State.

It was gathered that the yet to be identified woman’s body was discovered by a passer-by, along WAEC Road, in Aduwawa area of the city.

The deceased suspected to be in her early 40s, wore a red Ankara attire without any footwear, bag or mode of identification.

There were conflicting accounts of how the woman died, with one saying she was first sighted alive at WAEC Junction, where she was bleeding from her nose and barely conscious.

Another account had it that she was carried from an unknown spot where she died and dumped beside the field.

Some residents​in the area who refused to be named, confirmed that dry blood was seen on the deceased face.

It was gathered that after authorities of the Radio Nigeria made a formal report of the case at the Aduwawa divisional police headquarters, men of the division arrived and evacuated the corpse to the mortuary of a private hospital in the area.

As at the time of filing this report, the State Police Command Spokesman, DSP Chidi Nwabuzor, could not be reached for comment on the incident.