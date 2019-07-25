Union tasks Lalong on appointment

As residents in Plateau await the appointment of commissioners and heads of Department and Parastatals, the Joint Unions of Ministry of Education in the state have called on Gov. Simon Lalong to appoint technocrats as commissioners

Mr Nuwana Kangrusa, the chairman of the union, made the call at the Ministry’s post May Day celebration on Thursday in Jos.

Kangrusa said when experts were assigned portfolios that suited their profession,they would perform optimally and hence, yield better results in the business of governance.

” Such professional apointees will be able to bring new innovations and handle issues under their jurisdiction with expertise compared to a non expert.

” They will also be able to defend budgets, memos and other proposals from their ministries before the state assembly and the Governor with realistic facts, “he said.

The Union official said the post May Day celebration was aimed at assuring it’s members of a conducive environment that would enable them to discharge their duties diligently.

“The welfare of our members is our priority but we also want their cooperation to help us realise this mandate.

“I advise all staff to be committed to their duties, be punctual and respect one another, ” he said.

Mrs Lydia Bossan, the Deputy Director, Planing and Research of the Ministry, advised the staff to comply with the rules guiding the conduct of every civil servants.

She expressed worry that God-fatherism was becoming rampant in the service, adding that it affecting productivity.

Mr Zamyil Nanchin, an Ex officio of the Plateau Chapter of the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN), urged Gov Lalong to employ young hands to replace retired and deceased civil servants.