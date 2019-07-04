Unknown gunmen kill police, abduct two Chinese in Benin

Unknown gunmen kill police, abduct two Chinese in Benin

Thursday, July 4, 2019 5:39 pm


 

 

Two Chinise expatriates who’s identities are yet to be verified, but working with a glass and alluminium company in Benin, Edo State, have been reportedly kidnapped by gunmen in Benin, the Edo State capital.

The police orderly attached to the victims also lost his life in the operation that took place on Wednesday evening at Utesi community, a suburb community along Benin-Auchi Road, where the company is located.

The victims were said to be on their way home after close of work when the gunmen blocked their vehicle and forcefully toom them into custody after killing their police orderly.

A source in the company who did not want his name mentioned, disclosed to our correspondent that the incident occurred when after work.

He added that the policeman died while the hoodlums shot sporadically to scare people away, before abducting the victims.

“As soon as the victims came out of the company, the gunmen who apparently have been waiting for them, started trailing them.”

When contacted, the State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Mohammed DanMallam, confirmed the both the abduction of the Chinese men and the killing of the police officer.

“Yes, the incident was reported to us yesterday (Wednesday). We are working hard to rescue them from the kidnappers,” he said.

The CP who also confirmed the killing of the police orderly, assured that the perpetrators would be apprehended and brought to justice.

