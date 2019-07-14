Nigerian Army denies video clip linking it with unmanned aerial vehicle

Authorities of the Nigerian Army have denied any link with a video clip circulating on the social media of an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) bought by the Nigerian military.

The denial was contained in a statement signed by the Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Col. Sagir Musa, and posted on the official Facebook page of the NA.

It stated that the Nigerian military has far more sophisticated UAV and equipment than what was shown in the video.

The statement read: “The attention of the Nigerian Army has been drawn to a video clip-containing photograph of an alleged Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) bought by the Nigerian military.

“The clip was produced, uploaded by Njenje Media TV on its YouTube channel, and circulated through whatsApp and other social media platforms.

“In it, they showed a photograph of group of persons with the equipment, which they compared it to those ostensibly, owned by other nations including some of our African neighbours. This is far from the truth.

“Apart from questioning the motive of this mischievous falsehood, it is imperative to state that the Nigerian military has far more sophisticated UAV and equipment than what the medium is broadcasting. This account for the tremendous success in the fight against terrorism, insurgency and banditry in the country.

“It will be recalled that the Nigerian Air Force has designed and produced far more superior and sophisticated UAVs and other platforms such as “Gulma” and “Tsaigumi” than what the medium was showing.

“Additionally, the Nigerian Army has just commissioned an aviation hangar in Jaji, Kaduna State for its Aviation Corps. Another hangar and runway in Bama, Borno State, are on the way where bigger and far more sophisticated UAVs will be deployed and used.

“It is important to also state that the African countries mentioned in the clip are not in anyway compared to Nigeria in military technology, equipment and platforms as they do not have UAVs as alleged, rather an American military base on their soil.”

The statement urged the general public to disregard the video clip in its entirety.