Vacate Lagos-Badagry, Oshodi-Abule Egba corridors, LASG orders transport unions, traders

Vacate Lagos-Badagry, Oshodi-Abule Egba corridors, LASG orders transport unions, traders

Wednesday, July 17, 2019 5:08 pm


Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu


The Lagos State Government on Wednesday gave six days ultimatum to all transport unions and roadside traders to relocate and remove their illegal structures on Lagos-Badagry Expressway and Oshodi-Abule Egba BRT corridors.

Dr Taiwo Salaam, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transportation, made the disclosure at a news conference in Lagos.
alongside an ad hoc committee from the Ministry of Works, Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Taskforce and others.

Salaam said the clean-up and recovery of Right of Way in the affected corridors would commence on Tuesday.

“Market men and women, members of road transport unions and other road users are enjoined to desist from needless abuse of the roads, right of way as well as road set-backs.

“It is disheartening to say that the state of the two roads is that of total lawlessness through the activities of traders who have converted BRT corridors to trading centres.

“Also, is the illegal activities of oil barons and gangs, especially at Eric Moore where they have are using the corridor as their base.

“Thus, pursuant to the Executive Order, the public is hereby intimated of the plans of the state government to clean up roads and recover the Rights of Way in these areas.

“Of equal importance is the environmental regeneration of the entire stretch of the road which has been taken over by shanties, refuse and vegetal nuisances,’’ he said.

Salaam said the plan to open the BRT corridors on the already completed segments of the roads would expectedly improve public transportation on the corridors.

He said the plan to upgrade the road would provide a boost for trade and commerce, enhance tourism and generate more jobs for the people.

“Also, social life of the people will improve while traffic induced crimes will reduce to the barest minimum, if not totally eliminated.

“Also, stress provoked health challenges will equally scale down, while value of properties along the corridor will attract commensurate value,’’ he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu had on May 30, signed an Executive Order on zero tolerance to indiscriminate refuse dumping, traffic management and public works

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    4 mins ago

    Enugu police parade 33 suspects
    16 mins ago

    Bayelsa/Kogi polls: YIAGA AFRICA begins assessment of political environment
    27 mins ago

    APC kicks over appointment of alleged APGA member by Gbajabiamila
    37 mins ago

    Septuagenarian in court for forgery
    1 hour ago

    African club cup finals to be played over one leg
    2 hours ago

    Oyo police burn 115 bags of Indian hemp
    2 hours ago

    Edo Assembly rejects Reps’ resolution…as Senate ad-hoc committee visit Edo
    2 hours ago

    Police burn 115 bags of Indian hemp in Oyo

    These Might Interest You...