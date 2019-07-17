Vacate Lagos-Badagry, Oshodi-Abule Egba corridors, LASG orders transport unions, traders

The Lagos State Government on Wednesday gave six days ultimatum to all transport unions and roadside traders to relocate and remove their illegal structures on Lagos-Badagry Expressway and Oshodi-Abule Egba BRT corridors.

Dr Taiwo Salaam, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transportation, made the disclosure at a news conference in Lagos.

alongside an ad hoc committee from the Ministry of Works, Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Taskforce and others.

Salaam said the clean-up and recovery of Right of Way in the affected corridors would commence on Tuesday.

“Market men and women, members of road transport unions and other road users are enjoined to desist from needless abuse of the roads, right of way as well as road set-backs.

“It is disheartening to say that the state of the two roads is that of total lawlessness through the activities of traders who have converted BRT corridors to trading centres.

“Also, is the illegal activities of oil barons and gangs, especially at Eric Moore where they have are using the corridor as their base.

“Thus, pursuant to the Executive Order, the public is hereby intimated of the plans of the state government to clean up roads and recover the Rights of Way in these areas.

“Of equal importance is the environmental regeneration of the entire stretch of the road which has been taken over by shanties, refuse and vegetal nuisances,’’ he said.

Salaam said the plan to open the BRT corridors on the already completed segments of the roads would expectedly improve public transportation on the corridors.

He said the plan to upgrade the road would provide a boost for trade and commerce, enhance tourism and generate more jobs for the people.

“Also, social life of the people will improve while traffic induced crimes will reduce to the barest minimum, if not totally eliminated.

“Also, stress provoked health challenges will equally scale down, while value of properties along the corridor will attract commensurate value,’’ he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu had on May 30, signed an Executive Order on zero tolerance to indiscriminate refuse dumping, traffic management and public works