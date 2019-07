“She lost too much blood, she was the only person that died out of the five in her SUV. She just left our 93 -year old dad who is recovering from the death of my other sister.

“When they were ambushed near Ore, the driver turned back, but other kidnappers came out of the bush and started shooting at the SUV. My sister was hit, I just brought her corpse to Akure now.”

— Fasoranti’s son, Kehinde Fasoranti speaks on sister’s death.