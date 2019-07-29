Verbatim: How Ironsi, Fajuyi Were Killed-Njoku

Verbatim: How Ironsi, Fajuyi Were Killed-Njoku

Monday, July 29, 2019 4:20 pm


Ironsi, lefty, and Fajuyi

“It was a march to Calvary. The beating continued. They came to a small running stream. The Supreme Commander had waded across but Lt-Col. Francis Fajuyi could not; he fell down in his attempt to get across, and was shot there. A firing squad was already in position by the time they reached there. It must be recalled that when the Supremo invited the Company Sergeant Majors of 4th Battalion to his Supreme Headquarters for a talk, they were led by this Sergeant Major who now led the firing squad… The Sergeant Major gave the final execution orders and his Supreme Commander and Head of State was brought down with a burst of machine gun fire. It was about 10.30 a.m. So ended two brave heroes of Nigeria.”

– H.M. Njoku: A Tragedy Without Heroes – The Nigeria-Biafra War. Posted by Uzor Maxim Uzoatu (FB)

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    1 hour ago

    Unknown gunmen abduct ex-NULGE chairman in Edo
    3 hours ago

    Newspaper vendors in Awka embark on strike
    4 hours ago

    Trader in court over rape of 20-year-old
    5 hours ago

    Supreme Court vindicates Sen. Chimaroke Nnamani
    5 hours ago

    Cyproit police arrest, charge British woman to court for false rape allegation
    6 hours ago

    Nigerian Army embarks on multiple projects in Jos
    6 hours ago

    Chiamamanda Adichie makes Meghan Markie’s ‘Forces For Change’ Vogue list
    6 hours ago

    Auto crash kill 7, injure 11 in Jigawa