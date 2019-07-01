Vigilance group rescues five victims from kidnappers in Edo

Vigilance group rescues five victims from kidnappers in Edo

Monday, July 1, 2019 3:46 pm


 

Edo CP, Mohammed DanMallam

 

A local vigilance group in Egoro Na Oka Community, in Esan West local government area of Edo State on Saturday rescued five victims kidnapped by unknown gunmen.

The victims had attended an overnight burial ceremony in Egoro Na Oka, but were forcefully abducted on their way back to Ekpoma town.

It was gathered that about five gun-wielding men suspected to be herdsmen blocked the Toyota Camary car in which the victims were traveling.

One of the victims who chose to be known as Osemudiamen for security reasons, said “there were sporadic shooting by the armed men, who ordered us out of the car and marched us into the bush.

“After the shooting, the kiddnappers immediately collected our phones and ordered that we move ahead into the forest and abandoned our vehicle on the highway.”

It was gathered that when information reached the village vigilance men, they quickly mobilised and cordoned off the forest between Egoro NaOka, Urohi, Opoji, Ebudin and Ekpoma.

Leader of the vigilance men, Henry Anuge, siad it took him and his men the while night to comb the forest round.

“The operation took the whole night as we combed the forest. After much effort the five victims were rescued by our men though two of the victims sustained bullet wounds from the exchange of gun fire between us and the kidnappers. They are now receiving treatment in one of the government hospitals.”

Effort to get reaction from police authority in Ekpoma, the administrative headquarters of Esan West local government area, failed.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    18 mins ago

    Patience Jonathan loses $8.4m, N9.2bn to FG
    23 mins ago

    Senate to review Public Procurement Act – Lawan
    27 mins ago

    TCN blames load drop by Discos for transformer explosion in Benin
    47 mins ago

    Gunmen kill DPO, 3 others in police station attack
    4 hours ago

    Sen. Ndume weeps as he visits IDP camp
    4 hours ago

    Zimbabwe says individuals can withdraw U.S cash after dollarisation
    7 hours ago

    Kogi guber aspirant promises to develop education sector
    8 hours ago

    News analysis: Buhari’s Ruga insult

    These Might Interest You...