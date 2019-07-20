War on Fake Drugs: Hoodlums Attack NAFDAC Officials in Onitsha

What happened that 12 July 2019, had a resemblance to the resistance and reprisal attacks by fake drug czars in Onitsha, Anambra State, against officials of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC). The war was so much that an assassin put Professor Dora Akunyili on his cross-hair! In fact, when TheNEWS visited her one day, she gleefully showed the bullet hole in her headgear. She missed death by an hair’s or headgear’s breadth…

Fast forward to now. Sequel to credible intelligence obtained from concerned members of the public regarding the connivance of drug counterfeiters from the Head Bridge Drug Market Onitsha and the Executive members of the Plumbing Material Market Association Onitsha in the diversion, concealment and storage of substandard and falsified medical products at the plumbing material market; the officials of NAFDAC visited the offending warehouse for immediate evacuation of the substandard and counterfeit products and packaging materials.

The Contingent of NAFDAC officials and Police officers were attacked and pelted with stones, bottles, packaged water and plumbing items by a mob under the watch of the executive members of the Plumbing Material Market Association Head Bridge Onitsha.

However, the NAFDAC team were able to evacuate limited quantity of the counterfeit Anti-malarial, Antibiotics, Sildenafil Citrate, including Tetanus Toxoid stored in a warehouse with temperature of over 40oC.

NAFDAC’s mandate is to safeguard the health of Nigerians. Storing cold chain drugs such as vaccines or injections that are supposed to be stored at below 4oC at a temperature as high as 40oC would have damaged the drug and subject the person that will receive it to danger that could result in death.

Similarly, other drugs stored at this high temperature will compromise the health of the population and result in fatalities. Counterfeiting of drugs subjects the population to treatment failure and early death. Members of the families of the counterfeiters are included in the population, that is, no one is exempted from the consequences of substandard, falsified and counterfeited medicines. Therefore, protect your family from dangers of falsified medicines by reporting any suspicion of fake medicines to 08001NAFDAC (0 eight hundred1NAFDAC) or to the nearest NAFDAC office to you.

NAFDAC hereby warns that no stone will be left unturned in dismantling the operations and networks of counterfeiters of drugs as well as the traders whether in the Plumbing Material Market or anywhere who aid and abet the storage, concealment and distribution of substandard and falsified medical products.