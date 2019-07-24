We were not consulted on choice of nominee – Oyo APC

Wednesday, July 24, 2019 7:07 pm


President Muhammadu Buahari


The Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State, Chief Akin Oke, has alleged that the party at the state level was not consulted on the choice of a minister to represent the state.

In a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said he, nonetheless, wished the new cabinet members designate well.

“I know it is the constitutional responsibility of the president and I believe even without due consultation to us, the president in his wisdom, has decided to choose which he has the power and the constitutional right to do.

“My prayer and wish is that the nominees will meet the expectations of the government on the basis of which they are considered worthy for the appointment and be able to take us to the next level,’’ he said.

On the choice of the Mr Sunday Dare, the Oyo State nominee, the chairman disclosed that the nominee had shown great potential and ability to deliver over the years.

“It is my prayer and hope that he does not disappoint or betray those who consider him worthy for this appointment, I wish him best of luck,’’ he said.(NAN)

