Why we moved against Okorocha – EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has explained that it’s Enugu Zonal Office on Tuesday July 23, 2019 traced and marked some properties traced to the former Imo State governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha as well as those of his family members and cronies.

“The marking of the properties which is a fall-out of our painstaking investigation, is as a result of the failure of the suspects to honour the Commission’s invitation for questioning on the propriety of their acquisition,” the agency said of the reasons for sealing off the property in a statement by its speokesperson, Tony Orilade.

According to the statement, the properties marked by the EFCC operatives include: Dews of Hope Hospital traced to Dr. Paschal Obi, former Principal Secretary to ex-governor Okorocha; Market Square Super Market; All in One Shop; and premises belonging to Imo State Broadcasting Corporation now hosting Rochas Foundation College owned by Senator Okoroacha.

Other properties are: East High Academy and East High College, owned by Okorocha’s daughter, Uloma Okorocha-Nwosu; Royal Spring Palm Hotel and Apartment, a 16 block cum 96 flats and eight bungalow multi-million Naira estate traced to Okorocha’s wife.

The Commission added that it not “raid” nor “harassed” anyone in the course of marking the properties as its operatives, in line with international best practices, informed the occupants of the facilities in good time, before taking the action.

“It is also pertinent to state that the Commission has pictorial and video evidences which put a lie to the claim that Rochas Foundation College was allegedly raided by the EFCC while in session. This could not be so because the school was not in session and could not have had its students harassed as was fed some online media.

“The Commission would ordinarily not bother with any allegation coming from the camp of Senator Okorocha, having noted his penchant for frivolities and propaganda; but this refutal has become pertinent in other to clear doubts especially in these days of fake news.

“We urge all well meaning Nigerians to disregard the antics of some unscrupulous politicians and fraudsters who seek to distract the Commission from holding them accountable for their nefarious activities,” EFCC said.