Wike speaks on House of Reps ‘minority leader’ tussle

Thursday, July 4, 2019 7:33 pm


Pictures: Rivers State Governor,  Nyesom Ezenwo Wike and Oyo State Governor,  Oluseyi Makinde at the Government House Port Harcourt on Thursday

Okafor  Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has reacted to the loss of minority leadership position of the House of Representatives by his preferred candidate, Hon. Kingsley Chinda, to Hon. Ndudi Elemelu of Delta State at the plenary of the lower chamber of National Assembly yesterday.

 Speaking during a courtesy visit to his office by the Governor of Oyo State, Oluseyi Makinde on Thursday,  Governor Wike stated that he is purely a party loyalist who believes in the ideals of the PDP.

He said: “I am not surprised.  When you have traders and merchants,  what do you  expect?

“It is unfortunate  for those who do not understand what politics is all about.  I am a core party man. I believe  in the party”.

Governor Wike said that peer review  is necessary  to advance  the course of development across the states of the federation.

“I am happy for this visit. We shall reciprocate the visit at the appropriate time. It is good for us to continue  to compare notes to learn best practices from each other “, he said.

He expressed confidence  in the ability  of the Oyo  State Governor to move the state forward and entrench development.

Earlier,   Governor Makinde said what happened  at the House of Representatives where the position of the PDP was subverted calls for concern.

“We all saw what happened at the National Assembly yesterday, they are things that calls for concern, if the party takes a position on certain things, we want to ensure that, that is carried through”, he said.

He added that he was in Rivers State to also discuss issues of true federalism and the role of states in the development process.

Governor Makinde commended the Rivers State  Governor for his developmental strides during his first term,  saying that he expects him to deliver  more projects for the people.

“We have seen the giant strides of the Governor during his first term.  We are here to learn from him”, he said.

